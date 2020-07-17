Reeza Hendricks to captain Kingfishers in inaugural Solidarity Cup

Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada was originally named the captain of the team but had to pull out due to the death of an immediate family member.

JOHANNESBURG - Reeza Hendricks will captain the OUTsurance Kingfishers in the inaugural 3TeamCricket Solidarity Cup match taking place at SuperSport Park in Centurion on 18 July 2020.

The decision came after organisers recognised and acknowledged the importance to walk the talk in matters of transformation and taking the lead from Cricket South Africa’s own policies and firm stance and support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada was originally named the captain of the team but had to pull out due to the death of an immediate family member.

“It is important to stand by our convictions and to set the right example in everything we do. Cricket South Africa stands for equal opportunity and showcasing our country’s talent and its diversity," said CSA acting CEO Dr Jacques Faul said.

“Mistakes will happen from time to time, but it is important for us to acknowledge them when they do and do our level best to redress matters in the most effective and honest manner possible.

“We are confident that tomorrow’s match, which will benefit so many fellow South Africans and cricket community members who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the first of many successful matches of this kind and we look forward to a dazzling return to cricket as our player look to put their best competitive foot forward.”

The squads for 3TC are:

OUTsurance Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Mr D Food Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana.