Ramaphosa pays tribute to Zindzi Mandela ahead of Friday funeral

Speaking at the ANCWL virtual memorial service for Mandela on Thursday, Ramaphosa said SA has lost another leader.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late Zindzi Mandela as a leader in her own right, who left a legacy for many to emulate.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) virtual memorial service held on Thursday night.

Mandela died in Johannesburg earlier this week at the age of 59.

She will be laid to rest on Friday morning.

Ramaphosa said South Africa has lost another leader the late ambassador to Denmark.

“Courage, bravery, and leadership talents were displayed for all and captured the hearts and the minds of all freedom-loving South Africans as the message was broadcast to the rest of the world. Through her reading of Madiba’s message, the articulation and defiant posture ignited the people of our country.”

Mandela will be laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial park in the north of Johannesburg.

Funeral service will be held, in line with the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

