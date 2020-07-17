Provincial Education depts decisively implemented COVID-19 measures - SAHRC poll

The commission's electronic survey has found about nine in ten schools reported that all learners and staff wear masks.

CAPE TOWN – A South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) survey suggests provincial education departments have taken decisive steps to implement COVID-19 safety measures.

The commission polled almost 4,500 public schools across the country.

The SAHRC has also this week pledged its support for Unicef's stance that children should return to school as soon as possible, based on evidence that not being in school will cause more harm.

The commission's electronic survey has found about nine in ten schools reported that all learners and staff wear masks.

More than 90% of schools in Gauteng, the Northern Cape and the Western Cape reported having running water, while only 47% of schools in the Eastern Cape confirmed they had access.

Almost a 100% of responding schools reported having screening processes in place with trained staff responsible for these operations.

In respect of hand sanitiser, 90% of schools in Gauteng, the Free State, the Northern Cape and the Western Cape stated they have sufficient stock.

The commission said that the results have also raised areas of concern and as a result, its school monitors would focus on access to learning materials, access to running water in some provinces, planning for the return of additional grades and thorough communication with parents.

