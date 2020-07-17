Private helicopter crashes at CT International Airport, no injuries reported

Officials said that no one was injured in the incident which occurred on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN – A private training helicopter has gone down at Cape Town International Airport.

Broader airport operations have not been affected.

Spokesperson for Airports Company South Africa, Deidre Davids: "At approximately 10.30 this morning there was an incident involving a small helicopter. As part of our emergency procedures, the fire and rescue team immediately responded."

