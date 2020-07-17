20°C / 22°C
Princess Beatrice marries in Windsor

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

In this file photo taken on 12 October 2018 Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on 12 October 2018. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on 12 October 2018 Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on 12 October 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LONDON - Britain’s Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor on Friday, in a small, COVID-19 secure ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth.

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.”

Wedding ceremonies have been allowed in England since July 4, with a limit of 30 guests who must all maintain social distancing.

