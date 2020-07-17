No loadshedding for rest of week but Eskom warns power grid unpredictable

The power utility said that it had managed to stave off loadshedding for the rest of this week after faulty generation units were brought back to service.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that generation capacity had risen to more than 34,000 megawatts, the highest level this year.

The power utility said that it had managed to stave off loadshedding for the rest of this week after faulty generation units were brought back to service.

#POWERALERT 1



Eskom suspends loadshedding tonight from 22:00 pic.twitter.com/7hE8sP3At2 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 16, 2020

Eskom said that generation reserves had also been sufficiently replenished.

However, the utility said that the grid remained unpredictable and rolling power cuts could be back at short notice.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "When we are able to suspend this current period of loadshedding, Eskom urges the public to continue reducing the usage of heating appliances, geysers and other appliances as the system remains unpredictable and unreliable. We will communicate should there be any significant changes to the supply situation."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.