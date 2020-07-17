MPs grill EC MECs over province's poor reponse to COVID-19 pandemic

Members of Parliament's Cogta committee have questioned Eastern Cape authorities about corruption allegations and a poor response to the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the Eastern Cape government have been grilled by Parliament over the province's COVID-19 response.

The province appeared before Parliament's Cogta committee on Thursday night.

This follows reports of corruption and a bungling of the province’s response to the outbreak.

Members of the committee have questioned Eastern Cape authorities about corruption allegations and a poor response to the pandemic.

One of the issues raised relates to the procurement of scooters turned into makeshift ambulances.

But Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said that issues raised by international media about hospital conditions in Port Elizabeth had been resolved.

"With the incidents that were shown on the BBC, that's not a brand new video but it keeps doing the rounds, the issue's been solved."

Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha told MPs that corruption was also a serious issue and cases were being investigated.

"The whole issue, chair, about the fight against corruption, there was a media report at the start of the lockdown about the quarantine sites and allegations of corruption. That matter is under investigation. We authorised an investigation through the Premier to go deeper into the matter."

