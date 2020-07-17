MEC Masuku: Gauteng’s COVID-19 infections & active cases highest in SA

Gauteng has almost 36% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa, and an estimated 46% of active cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Friday said the province had the highest number of COVID-19 infections and active cases in the country.

The MEC made the announcement at a media briefing by the provincial command council on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gauteng has almost 36% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa, and an estimated 46% of active cases.

Masuku said due to the highly densely populated nature of the province, the high numbers were expected.

“Gauteng has got almost 36% of confirmed cases and almost 46% of active cases. We were expecting these numbers. As we have said before that being the epicentre of the pandemic [in the country] is something we were expecting and prepared to deal with the storm,” Masuku said.

With more than 342,000 COVID-19 infections recorded in the country, Masuku said the country had become one of the top six highly affected countries in the world.

“We have passed the two million mark of the tests conducted in the country and we have moved to the top five of the countries that have got active cases in the world. This makes us one of the highly affected countries in the world,” he said.

