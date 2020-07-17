Mbalula: Taxi industry was on the verge of collapse

Government has come under heavy criticism for allowing taxis to return to loading 100% of passengers as infections increase.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that it was a reality that the taxi industry would have collapsed if they continued to load between 50% to 75% of their carrying capacity.

Threats by the taxi industry forced government's hand to allow the industry to operate at full capacity.

The taxi industry has made it clear to government to let them resume full operations under lockdown or compensate them with billions of rand.

Minister Mbalula said they backed down because the industry was on the verge of collapse.

“You know that the taxi industry is not subsidised and as a result they are double-hit in terms of COVID-19. They owe banks, and they are indebted.”

Taxis now can carry full loads for short distances and 75% for long distances, with passengers wearing masks and taxis sanitised.

Mbalula has warned that if the industry fails to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, the department won’t hesitate to act against them.

