Mbalula plans to fix SA's public transport system after COVID-19 beaten

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that government’s plans to fix the country’s public transport system were interrupted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mbalula said that government had drawn up plans on how to overhaul the railway system and formalise the taxi industry, which millions of South Africans depend on.

The minister said that these plans were still in place and would be implemented after COVID-19 was defeated.

The state of the country’s public transport system leaves much to be desired 26 years after the dawn of democracy.

Minister Mbalula said that it was one of their top priorities as government.

"Those plans are focused on the full regulation, formalisation and professionalisation of the taxi industry."

Mbalula also said that corruption in state entities had affected their plans.

"Our rail system is in tatters. We are four years behind in terms of our modernisation programme."

