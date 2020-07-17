Malema: Zindzi knew EFF planned to name head office after Winnie Mandela

EFF leader Julius Malema was among the few mourners allowed to attend the late ambassador’s funeral early on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the late Zindzi Mandela was aware that his party planned to name its head office and school after her mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.



Many were turned away due to COVID-19 regulations.

“She was with us with the land question when it was not fashionable to do so. She was ANC but knew that mama was close to the EFF and she appreciated that opposition parties have a role to play for democracy to work in South Africa. She didn’t make her association with us a secret.”

Malema said the EFF went to the Mandela family home in Soweto about its plans to continue Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy: “To discuss the EFF head office being named after Mandela and to discuss the school we have established and that we are naming after mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.”

Mandela has been laid to rest beside her mother at the Fourways Memorial Park.

SISULU HURT BY HATEFUL COMMENTS

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the hateful comments about the late Zindzi Mandela on social media had hurt her.

She called on black South Africans to defend Mandela.

Sisulu was inconsolable at Zindzi’s funeral.

“What has hurt me most is what has been going on in the social media. The hate is so unnecessary.”

Mandela was a political activist in her own right. She was unapologetic for supporting land expropriation without compensation even when the ANC approached the subject modestly and the International Relations Department called her views undiplomatic

But many on social media have minimised her activism.

“She’s gone. It's cowardly. It's people who know she is not going to be able to answer and I hope that black South Africans will respond to that,” Sisulu said.

