Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG – Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced on Friday.

In a statement, the department said Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home.

This was the fourth time Nxesi tested for COVID-19.

“This was the Minister’s fourth round of tests to be conducted since the outbreak of the virus, and the first to return positive,” the statement read.

Nxesi is the fifth member of the executive to contract the coronavirus, following Minister Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister Mantashe, Deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu and Deputy Minister Nkosi Holomisa.

