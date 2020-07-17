Khayelitsha forum appeals for help in finding missing Lunamandla Sithonga (12)

Lunamandla Sithonga was last seen by her mother more than a week ago when she was picked up by scholar transport in Khayelitsha and taken to Eastville Primary School.

CAPE TOWN - A frantic search is underway for a 12-year-old school girl who disappeared in Mitchells Plain more than a week ago.

Lunamandla Sithonga was last seen by her mother when she was picked up by scholar transport in Khayelitsha and taken to Eastville Primary School.

Police said that it was alleged that she was dropped off at school. She, however, never attended any of her classes on the day.

The SAPS added that when the driver went to go and collect her from school later in the day, the child was not there.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Thyido has called on the public to help police find the child.

"We are urging the community to work closer with the law enforcement agency and share with them any information that could lead to the safe return of the child to her family."

