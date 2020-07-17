Kabega Park police, in EC, discover liquid tobacco worth around R360k

The first parcel was delivered in the week and the suspicious behaviour of the recipient caught the company's attention.

CAPE TOWN - Kabega Park police in the Eastern Cape have discovered liquid tobacco worth an estimated R360,000.

Officers responded to a report from a courier company about a suspicious package at its warehouse.

The first parcel was delivered in the week and the suspicious behaviour of the recipient caught the company's attention.

On Thursday, a similar parcel was destined for the same person and police were roped in to investigate.

When officers opened the package, they found 30 boxes each containing 120 packets of various flavours of hookah pipe liquid.

Another package arrived and a further 30 boxes of the same liquid tobacco were confiscated.

