Gauteng schools to remain open amid rise in COVID-19 infections – Lesufi

The reopening of schools has been a controversial point of discussion amid the coronavirus pandemic with teacher unions calling it reckless and demanding they be closed.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday said schools in the province would remain open as per national government’s instructions, but they would take the necessary precautions to protect pupils and teachers from contracting COVID-19.

The MEC was speaking at a media briefing by the provincial command council on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku admitted the growing number of infections in Gauteng was a cause for concern.

Gauteng residents were advised to trust in the government’s efforts.

