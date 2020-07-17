Gauteng working to ensure COVID-19 peak doesn’t overwhelm hospitals - Masuku

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Friday said the province had almost 36% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa and an estimated 46% of active cases.

JOHANNESBURG - With warnings that South Africa could soon become one of the top five most affected countries in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gauteng provincial government on Friday said it was concerned about the exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 infections.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said the province had almost 36% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa and an estimated 46% of active cases. He said the provincial government was working to ensure that the number of cases did not overwhelm the provincial healthcare system.

The MEC was speaking at a media briefing by the provincial command council on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masuku said tracing the growing number of COVID-19 infections had become a difficult task.

“The daily increase in terms of the sub-districts is around 1,000 throughout the province,” he said.

#COVID19 | GAUTENG COVID-19 SUB-DISTRICT BREAKDOWN



The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gauteng is 117 895, with 51 256 recoveries as at 16 July 2020. #GAUTENGCOVID19 #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/5e4w3yMyBd — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) July 17, 2020

But despite the rising cases in the province, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi maintained that schools would remain open.

“Of the 2,131 schools in the province, 1,977 schools were risk-free, which simply means that of the 2,131 schools, 1,977 schools never had a COVID-19 incident,” Lesufi said.

The reopening of schools has been a controversial point of discussion amid the coronavirus pandemic, with teacher unions calling it reckless and demanding they be closed.

