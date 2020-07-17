Gauteng working to ensure COVID-19 peak doesn’t overwhelm hospitals - Masuku
Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Friday said the province had almost 36% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa and an estimated 46% of active cases.
JOHANNESBURG - With warnings that South Africa could soon become one of the top five most affected countries in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gauteng provincial government on Friday said it was concerned about the exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 infections.
Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said the province had almost 36% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa and an estimated 46% of active cases. He said the provincial government was working to ensure that the number of cases did not overwhelm the provincial healthcare system.
The MEC was speaking at a media briefing by the provincial command council on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
#COVID19 | #Masuku NUMBER OF COVID-19 POSITIVE GAUTENG PUBLIC SERVANTS #GAUTENGCOVID19 #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/j8rhlTHAdQ— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) July 17, 2020
Masuku said tracing the growing number of COVID-19 infections had become a difficult task.
“The daily increase in terms of the sub-districts is around 1,000 throughout the province,” he said.
#COVID19 | GAUTENG COVID-19 SUB-DISTRICT BREAKDOWN— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) July 17, 2020
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gauteng is 117 895, with 51 256 recoveries as at 16 July 2020. #GAUTENGCOVID19 #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/5e4w3yMyBd
But despite the rising cases in the province, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi maintained that schools would remain open.
“Of the 2,131 schools in the province, 1,977 schools were risk-free, which simply means that of the 2,131 schools, 1,977 schools never had a COVID-19 incident,” Lesufi said.
The reopening of schools has been a controversial point of discussion amid the coronavirus pandemic, with teacher unions calling it reckless and demanding they be closed.