Experts: Independent candidacy may not lead to single election

Doctor Sithembile Mbete, who painted a grim picture of how long the conversation around transforming the public service system was in vain, said the public service needed to be insulated from politics and politicians.

JOHANNESBURG - Political and legal experts have warned that the recent Constitutional Court judgment in favour of independent candidates contesting elections may not lead to a single election, which could work in favour of South Africans.

The National School of Government hosted a webinar on Friday interrogating whether South Africans could have a uniform public service, with some conclusions that given the party-political system that has infiltrated the functioning of the state, this may not come easily.

Doctor Sithembile Mbete, who painted a grim picture of how long the conversation around transforming the public service system was in vain, said the public service needed to be insulated from politics and politicians.

“Until we deal with the issue of political interference, at the administrative level which several people have spoken about and particularly in which it is impacting on the functioning of local government, we won’t be able to achieve anything else.”

However, she said while this may indeed be a reality for South Africans, there was also the fact that despite the contestations for power, service delivery should continue without being affected by political shifts.

The judgment interrogated by the panel of experts at the webinar allows independent candidates to contest the national and provincial elections with ramifications on governance and the country’s political life.

South Africa has had a multi-party-political system for years, with the general sentiment from the public being that public service is closely tied to political party allegiances.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.