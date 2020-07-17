Eskom warns Soweto, Vaal of planned load reduction for today

The utility said that it was taking the measure to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that were prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has suspended loadshedding, it said that it would be implementing load reduction in Soweto and the Vaal between 5pm and 10pm.

Today's outage will affect large parts of Soweto, including Dobsonville, Jabulani, Naledi and Meadowlands.

Many parts of the Vaal will also be left in the dark including Boipatong, Sharpville, Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

Eskom is calling on people in these areas to switch off their appliances before 5pm to avoid power surges when electricity is eventually restored.

