Dlodlo: McBride’s appointment to SSA ministry to lift weight off my shoulders

The former Ipid head has been called to serve as director for the foreign branch, a move that is hoped will bring about stability to the agency.

JOHANNESBURG - State Security Agency (SSA) Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said the appointment of Robert McBride to the ministry would lift a load off her shoulders.

Dlodlo said while McBride had his shortcomings, he was the right man for the job.

“As long as you don’t have a good leadership in the organisation, the rest of the organisation falls apart and the fact that there is the ability within the organisation with a man of Robert’s stature, I think it will go a long way.”

McBride will step into a post that's been vacant for about 48 months and is expected to serve in the role for three years.

