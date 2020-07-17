Comair future in limbo after creditors' meeting postponed to next week

A creditors meeting to discuss the embattled airliner, which was placed under business rescue in May, has been postponed from today to Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – It will be another weekend of uncertainty around the future of Comair.

The creditors' meeting that was scheduled for 1pm on Friday has been postponed to Monday.

Comair, which operates Kulula and British Airways, entered business rescue in May after it was forced to abandon a turnaround strategy to fix its financial situation as the COVID-19 disruption dealt it massive blow.

Last month, Comair's creditors granted the business rescue practitioner's an extension to publish the business rescue plan after an interested investor group requested more time to progress its offer.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.