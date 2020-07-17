CoCT: We have a duty to prevent illegal land invasions

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that the city would stand up for residents impacted by illegal land invasions.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it had a duty to prevent illegal land invasions.

For this reason, it's opposed a court application that seeks to interdict the metro from carrying out any evictions.

The Human Rights Commission and the Legal Resources Center have filed court papers seeking to halt all evictions in the city.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that the city would stand up for residents impacted by illegal land invasions.

The court application seeks to stop all evictions and demolitions of informal structures without court oversight for the duration of the national state of disaster.

He said that the rights of people impacted by illegal land invasion were seemingly forgotten by the applicants.

In its answering affidavit, the city said that the court application sought to void existing court orders protecting specific sites from invasion.

Plato has written to the president calling for an urgent meeting over the national land invasion crisis.

Over 350 hectares of public and private land have been illegally invaded in Cape Town over the past two years.

The matter is due to be heard in court next week Friday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.