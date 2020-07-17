CoCT reports decline in child immunisations during lockdown

The city reported a 67% drop in the number of child immunisations in recent months.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) is concerned about a decline in child immunisations during the prolonged national lockdown period.

The city reported a 67% drop in the number of child immunisations in recent months.

Children are routinely inoculated against diseases like measles, polio, diphtheria and tuberculosis.

Mayco member for Health, Zahid Badroodien, said that authorities were particularly worried about measles as it was a highly contagious illness.

“We have realised that parents might be hesitant to bring their children to the clinic due to fears over COVID-19, but if we do not act quickly enough, we could be faced by another pandemic in the future,” he said.

City health has opened overflow facilities to allow for the separation of general healthcare and COVID-19 care at most clinics.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.