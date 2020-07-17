All revved up: SA motor racing set to resume amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Killarney International Raceway spokesperson Dave Abrahams said that they were busy compiling a calendar for the remainder of the 2020 motor racing year.

CAPE TOWN - Well as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are felt, there is some light relief in the lockdown.

Motorsport events in the country will soon resume under strict conditions.

The country’s motor racing governing body reports they've concluded a lengthy consultation process and their events will be allowed to start up again as soon as organisers have met the basic conditions.

"We're very excited at being able to resume racing. We know we're going to have to be very careful, strict health and safety regulations will have to be imposed. The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, there's still a high risk of infection and we have to be very careful but we are super excited to be able to resume racing a Killarney."

