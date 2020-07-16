Zondo Commission hears testimony from PWC auditor on SAA finances

Testimony from Pule Mothibe is expected to shed more light on how culpable PwC is for the state of the airline.

JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission is hearing testimony from another auditor Pule Mothibe, from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The commission said that it was aviation-related testimony.

The audit firm is one of two that were appointed by South African Airways (SAA) from 2011 to 2015 when it started showing signs of taking a nosedive, but reports said otherwise.

What role did auditors play in state capture and SAA’s crash landing?

World giant KPMG fired its executives, appointed new ones, and apologised for its role in state capture.

The Zondo Commission has heard that for five years, the national airliner received clean audits when PwC and Nkonki Incorporated were its auditors.

But, as soon as the Auditor-General took over in 2016, that changed to qualified audits with serious findings.

Among startling revelations, that SAA classified its R1.3 billion loan with Nedbank as equity and interest paid as dividends.

The airline also had no records of its aircraft dating back to 2002.

WATCH: PwC auditor Pule Mothibe gives testimony at Zondo Commission