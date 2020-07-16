WHO appeals for global solidarity to help Africa as COVID-19 cases increase

WHO Africa regional director, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, on Thursday said this was as a result of more African countries relaxing restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the disease.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Africa has called for global solidarity as an expected surge in COVID-19 cases hits several countries.

WHO Africa regional director, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, on Thursday said this was as a result of more African countries relaxing restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the disease.

“This week the United Nations will launch an update to the global humanitarian response plan to scale up access to life-essential services for health, water and sanitation, and food and nutrition for vulnerable populations. This action is urgently needed,” Moeti said.

More than 13,700 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded on the continent. More than 600,000 people have been infected.

Over 625,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 316,000 recoveries & 13,000 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg pic.twitter.com/5B3yOSs0My — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) July 15, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.