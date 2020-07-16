WC govt’s efforts to manage COVID-19 peak now paying off, says Premier Winde

Speaking during his weekly briefing on Thursday, the premier confirmed the province’s health system was coping.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday said the work that had gone into preparing the provincial health system for the COVID-19 peak was paying off.

Speaking during his weekly briefing, the premier confirmed the province’s health system was coping.

“The health system is managing, and we are starting to see a slight easing, which is really good news for us. It shows that the work that has gone in over the last 110 days has been unbelievable and really has created that platform that puts us into this position now, and that’s due to good managing,” Winde said.

Winde is currently self-isolating after having tested positive for COVID-19.

The Western Cape Department of Health on Thursday said that there were indications of an early decline in the number of COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalisations in the province.

Initially, modelling had suggested the province would see a steady rise in hospitalisations and deaths throughout the month of July. But that prediction has not held true.

Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said that over the last two weeks, the projected increases did not play out.

“We have had fewer daily deaths compared to what was projected. And we have had fewer daily hospitalisations compared to what was projected… but we are very cautious and still watching,” Cloete said.

According to the National COVID-19 Epi model, there would have been a steady rise in the rate of daily deaths as a result of the disease until the end of July.

The scenario also projected that the rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients would also be on a daily rise.

