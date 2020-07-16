Steenhuisen: DA has come up with its own COVID-19 action plan

Speaking at his coronacast webinar on Thursday afternoon, John Steenhuisen said government had resorted to the prolonged lockdown as its COVID-19 response had failed to suppress transmissions.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the party had come up with its own COVID-19 action plan because government's one has completely collapsed.

Steenhuisen said his party had a better plan.

"This plan, however, gives government a way out of this crisis that we save both lives and livelihoods going forward. This includes efficient decision-making structures, a coordinated testing programme, efficient and effective contact tracing, quarantine and immunisation facilities, education campaigns, evidence-based protocols and regulations.”

