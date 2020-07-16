Pilots’ association welcomes govt’s commitment to obtain funding for SAA

Government outlined the pledge in a letter signed by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways Pilots’ Association (Saapa) on Thursday welcomed government’s commitment to mobilise funding for the requirements of South African Airways (SAA).

Government outlined the pledge in a letter signed by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday.

The Saapa said with this funding, the hard work of restoring the national carrier to profitable and sustainable operations could begin.

It said the investment of taxpayer funds in this particularly difficult economic environment was not a sacrifice it took lightly.

More than R10 billion would be needed to fund the contentious business rescue plan, which is aimed at cleaning up and stabilising the balance sheet of SAA.

