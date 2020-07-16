Ramaphosa: Cabinet is discussing whether schools should remain open

President Cyril Ramaphosa said they have heard concerns raised by parents, unions and teachers as COVID-19 infections surge in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said that a decision would be made soon about whether schools in the country should remain open.

Ramaphosa said they have heard concerns raised by parents, unions and teachers as COVID-19 infections surge in the country.

South Africa's two biggest teacher unions, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) have called for schools to be closed, saying that the lives of pupils and their members are at risk.

But the Council of Education Ministers has defended the decision, adding that precautions had been taken to protect children and teachers.

The president said the matter was also being discussed by Cabinet.

“We are discussing this matter, and I am hoping we have a consensus-building type of outcome where we are able to come to a conclusion on what we should do.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.