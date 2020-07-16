20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

President approves appointment of McBride as head of SSA Foreign Branch

In a statement, the State Security Ministry said Robert McBride had been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.

FILE: Robert McBride. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Robert McBride. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the appointment of Robert McBride as the director for the Foreign Branch of the State Security Agency (SSA).

In a statement, the State Security Ministry said McBride had been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.

McBride has been a former chief of the Metropolitan Police for Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality and later executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA