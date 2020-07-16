President approves appointment of McBride as head of SSA Foreign Branch

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the appointment of Robert McBride as the director for the Foreign Branch of the State Security Agency (SSA).

In a statement, the State Security Ministry said McBride had been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.

McBride has been a former chief of the Metropolitan Police for Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality and later executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

