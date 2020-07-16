Power cuts and curfew not benefitting us, says Bonteheuwel businesswoman

Faldela Abrahams, a business owner in Bonteheuwel, is worried about meeting demand since she now has to accommodate a 9pm curfew, plan around loadshedding and still manage shifts to ensure social distancing.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel seamstress said that already struggling community businesses were being dealt a major blow by loadshedding.

Faldela Abrahams said that many businesses had already collapsed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but she was determined to keep hers going.

She said that the new 9pm curfew was also affecting their work schedule and could scupper production.

Abrahams, a business owner in Bonteheuwel, currently employs six women, all breadwinners.

Her business has been surviving the lockdown thanks to a contract to make personal protective equipment (PPE) for a hospital group.

"Government, I think doesn't really know what they're doing to us. We are not all fortunate - we know about struggling and hustling because that's what we do and we're not afraid to get our hands dirty."

Abrahams said that their main concern was providing a decent meal for their families every night.

"I need government to understand that life isn't as simple on the Cape Flats and by adding loadshedding and curfews, it's really not benefitting us."

