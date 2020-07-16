Nomzamo High School still closed due to storm damage

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that they were now using social media to complete school work while they waited for repairs to be effected.

CAPE TOWN - Nomzamo High School outside Strand is still closed after suffering extensive damage during this week's fierce storm.

Heavy rains and strong winds wrought havoc across the Cape as a cold front made landfall between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Several classes and at least one ablution block were destroyed.

Learners and teachers had to be sent home on Monday due to unsafe conditions.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that they were now using social media to complete schoolwork while they waited for repairs to be effected.

"There is still quite a lot of debris that's around that needs to be cleared up and cordoned off as well as a proper assessment of all the other existing buildings and whether they are safe for teaching and learning. Until such time as the learners return, learners are being communicated to via WhatsApp from their teachers."

