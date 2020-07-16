No respite for SA as power cuts set to continue on Thursday

Eskom said that stage one blackouts would kick in at 9am and would then be ramped up to stage two at 2pm.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will have to put up with another day of loadshedding.

The power cuts are again expected to last until 10pm tonight.

The utility said that the cold weather had increased demand for electricity.

Its aging infrastructure has not been able to cope with the recent demand.

However, Eskom said that some of its generation units had been replenished and were now back online.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "We also have our own broken equipment generation units that are contributing to this supply constraint, however, Eskom teams are working to restore units at Medupi, Tutuka, Kusile and at Kendal power stations."

