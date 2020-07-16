Nelson Mandela Foundation opens condolences book for Zindzi Mandela

It said considering the COVID-19 global health crisis, it asked those who would like to send condolences to the Mandela family to rather go to the foundation and sign the book there.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation has opened a condolences book at its offices for Ambassador Zindzi Mandela.

The family has now confirmed that former President Nelson Mandela and struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s youngest daughter will be laid to rest on Friday morning.

Zindzi Mandela’s son Zondwa confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 .

But he said an autopsy confirming her cause of death was still outstanding.

Added to this, the Mandela family is taking all precautions and adhering to all COVID-19 regulations and her memorial will be primarily online.

Now the Nelson Mandela Foundation has invited those who wish to give their condolences to do so by signing the book at its offices in Houghton.

