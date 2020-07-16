Minister Mchunu distances his office from PSC corruption findings

A report showed that the Public Service Commission (PSC) Director-General Dr Dovhani Mamphiswana had acted unethically, fraudulently, and in a corrupt manner when he hired the mother of his child as a chief director.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu on Thursday distanced his office from the damning report that detailed adverse findings of corruption at the Public Service Commission (PSC).

A report compiled by Advocate Smanga Sethebe at the behest of the State Attorney showed that the PSC’s director-general (DG), Dr Dovhani Mamphiswana acted unethically, fraudulently, and in a corrupt manner when he hired the mother of his child as a chief director.

The commission is meant to be beyond reproach because it’s constitutionally responsible for ensuring the ethical conduct of the highest standard in the public service.

Following unanswered queries by the department, the Presidency, and the PSC when Eyewitness News first reported on the story on Tuesday, Mchunu broke his silence over the report in a statement on Thursday, saying that he had appointed his investigators to look into this matter.

He said that the investigation being conducted by Michele Snyman and Ronnie Pather was at an advanced stage, and it was expected to be finalised soon.

[MEDIA STATEMENT] Minister Senzo Mchunu concerned about reports regarding the investigation into allegations of misconduct by the Director-General of the @OPSC_SA pic.twitter.com/UY4k5lKZoW — National DPSA (@thedpsa) July 16, 2020

Completely ignoring the findings of Sethene’s report, which recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the PSC director-general be suspended as early as January while the investigation was carried out, Mchunu said their process was separate from Sethene’s.

The president and the department would only act when their “own” report gets released.

The published report stated clearly that not only did Mamphiswana commit fraud by shortlisting, interviewing, and appointing the mother of his child, but that several safeguard measures at the PSC needed to be enforced to ensure that did not happen again.

Sethene found that in February, the PSC chairperson received a reply regarding the investigation, which tasked the minister with investigating whether there had been any improper conduct on the part of Mamphiswana during the filling of the position and if so, to make recommendations on the appropriate remedial action.

However, despite Sethene’s recommendations to the president and an 8 July final report having been submitted, the DG and the mother of his child remain in the employ of the PSC.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.