IFP shocked by murder of MPL Mapiti Matsena

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said it was shocked by the passing of the Gauteng provincial legislature member Mapiti Matsena.

He was stabbed to death, allegedly by an intruder at his home in Tshwane on Wednesday.

The African National Congress member became a member of the provincial legislature after last year's elections and was immediately appointed chair of the portfolio committee on community safety.

The IFP said his passing was a great loss to the province as Matsena had shown great dedication and diligence in his role during his tenure.

