Hangberg community feel vindicated by court ruling on CoCT eviction

The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday ordered the City of Cape Town to rebuild a structure torn down by municipal law enforcement officers by Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Hangberg community members said that they had been vindicated by a high court ruling declaring the municipality's conduct during an eviction, unlawful and unconstitutional.

Genola Phillips' home was torn down by municipal law enforcement officers last month.

The court on Wednesday ordered the City of Cape Town to rebuild that structure by Friday.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe has described the demolition of Genola Phillips's home as "inhumane and heartless".

In response to the judgment, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that the city was considering its options, as rebuilding the structure halted the development of a community recreational centre.

"It is with disappointment that I note the judgment handed down in which an illegally erected structure on city-owned land was ordered to be rebuilt."

Hangberg community activist Lee Smith said that they needed housing, not recreational facilities.

"We've got a brand new soccer field, we've got a massive sports center that is built specifically with 5-a-side football in mind."

The community is celebrating the judgment and said that it hoped this would stop the city from carrying out further unlawful and inhumane operations.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.