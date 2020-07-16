Mbalula: Govt won’t tolerate breaking of lockdown rules by taxi industry

Speaking during a media briefing by the economic cluster on Thursday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said there had been cordial discussions between the industry and government.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said government would not tolerate violations by the taxi industry of the lockdown regulations, but welcomed the willingness of operators to comply.

Speaking during a media briefing by the economic cluster, Mbalula said there had been cordial discussions between the industry and government.

“We engaged with the taxi industry leadership in good faith and we found each other in many areas. But there are areas where we differed,” Mbalula said.

The minister said the banking industry had also been consulted and banking holidays were offered for operators.

“We acted as an intercede between ourselves and taking up issues that require the attention of the taxi industry,” he said.

With regard to COVID-19 protocols, Mbalula said taxi windows should remain slightly open.

“All public transport vehicle widows must be kept at 5%... at five centimetres open on both sides. All public transport vehicles must be fitted with window blockers in order to keep the windows five centimetres open,” Mbalula said.

Operators must ensure that all public transport vehicle doors, window handles, arm rests and hand-rails are sanitized after every load. Passengers must be encouraged to sanitize after they enter the vehicle and after getting off the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/shrzRDxrzx — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 16, 2020

All operators must ensure that public transport vehicles are sanitized before picking up and after dropping off passengers. All public transport vehicles windows must be kept 5cm open on both sides. pic.twitter.com/loUoyElw3e — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 16, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.