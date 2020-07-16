Gauteng has second-most COVID-19 fatalities in SA, national death toll at 4,453

The Western Cape still makes up half of the country's coronavirus death toll, while Gauteng and the Eastern Cape account for 17% and 16% respectively.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa, bringing the country's toll to 4,453.

There have also been more than 12,000 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cases detected since march to over 311,000.

Just over 160,000 people have recovered.

As of today the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 311 049, the total number of deaths is 4453 and the total number of recoveries is 160 693. pic.twitter.com/yUUxagngE5 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 15, 2020

As of this morning, Gauteng has overtaken the Eastern Cape's fatality rate and is now known as the province with the second largest number of deaths linked to COVID-19.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises, with a daily average of more than 10,000 cases, South Africa is now ranked 8th on the world scale of infection.

South Africa has more coronavirus cases than countries like Spain, the UK, Italy and even China.

Despite the high infection rate, the country still has a significantly lower mortality rate.

Spain has counted around 28,000 deaths so far while 13,000 people have died in Italy.

