Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match

The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup taking place on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Due to the tragic passing of family members, Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have both had to pull out of their squads for the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup at SuperSport Park, CSA announced on Wednesday.

Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris is also unavailable for the match.

Their respective replacements are Thando Ntini (OUTsurance Kingfishers), Bjorn Fortuin (Takealot Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (OUTsurance Kingfishers). CSA also added that the new captain of the Kingfishers was Heinrich Klaasen.

The revised squads are as follows:

Mr D Food Kites

Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

Coach: Wandile Gwavu

OUTsurance Kingfishers

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Coach: Mignon du Preez

Takealot Eagles

AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi.

Coach: Geoffrey Toyana

The 3TCricket Solidarity Cup is set to start at 10.45am on Saturday at SuperSport Park.

