Eskom tackles backlog of power complaints after massive storm

Residents in some areas of Cape Town have been waiting more than a day for power to be restored and Eskom said technicians were prioritising by the size and duration of the faults.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom is working through a backlog of power complaints following this week's massive storm.

Eskom's Trish da Silva said more than 1,000 faults had been reported

“It’s going to take a couple of days. We are going to try to update via the media every day to indicate how many faults we have and how many we were able to restore.”

“It’s bad, the situation is very tough. They can’t work for 24 hours a day; they’ve got to rest. They’re working really tough. It’s hard to enter some of the areas because those areas are quite violent.”

At the same time, Eskom is implementing stage 2 load shedding until 10 pm on Thursday.

