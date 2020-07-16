Eskom says no load shedding for the rest of the week

However, stage two power cuts will still continue until 10pm on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - After days of rolling blackouts, Eskom said it's managed to restore faulty generation units and can shelve load shedding for the rest of the week.

South Africans have been battling seven consecutive days of load shedding as Eskom battles to keep up with rising demand caused in part by the cold weather.

The utility has thanked customers for assisting to reduce pressure on the grid where possible.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “Available capacity has risen to more than 34,000 megawatts, the highest so far this year. We have also been able to replenish our emergency reserves, which are crucial to protect the national grid from the possibility of multiple generation unit trips.”

