EE: Whatever the decision on schools, there’ll be consequences for pupils

The basic education department said it's consulting all role-players in the sector before meeting with cabinet over the weekend to make a final decision.

JOHANNESBURG – Equal Education said that whatever Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga decided around reopening schools, there would be unequal consequences.

Unions have called for pupils and teachers to remain at home, at least until the end of the COVID-19 peak.

The Basic Education Department said that it was consulting all role-players in the sector before meeting with Cabinet over the weekend to make a final decision.

Equal Education's co-head of research, Roné McFarlane, said that closing schools for another extensive period would have a lasting impact.

“Learners are continuing to learn while other learners don’t have access to any learning during this time. Learners EE has spoken to have not heard from a teacher, did not receive any work to do at home and doesn’t have access to internet at home.”

Meanwhile, the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) said that the focus must rather be on helping schools that did not comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Fedsas chief executive officer Paul Colditz said: “Then hospitals stay open because they are most at risk, why don’t we close down all public spaces. It’s something we all have to live with.”

