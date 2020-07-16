EC MEC: Accountability comments on COVID infected officials taken out of context

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha called on mourners to be more considerate towards those infected with COVID-19 who need to be disciplined by the African National Congress (ANC).

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has tried to defend himself after saying that people accused of corruption should not be held accountable while in quarantine because their immune systems might not handle the stress.

Nqatha was speaking at the memorial service of Buffalo City Council Speaker Alfred Mtsi on Wednesday.

"That is why if you are contemplating disciplining anyone who must be held accountable for wrongdoing if that person is in quarantine because he's ill, don't act against that person, it's un-ANC, it's not uncomradely, let's not treat each other that way, it's against the spirit of Comrade Mtsi."

The MEC said that his comments were taken out of context.

He claimed that he was being misquoted by people who were trying to tarnish his image.

