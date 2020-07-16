Discovery backs alcohol ban, but warns it's not long-term solution for abuse
Discovery Health chief executive officer, Dr Ryan Noach, said that a more targeted plan was needed to eradicate the abuse of liquor.
CAPE TOWN – Discovery Health has given the thumbs up for government's move to reintroduce a ban on the sale of alcohol.
The medical scheme administrator said that it was important to ensure that COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisation had access to a bed and in-hospital care.
When relaxed alcohol use restrictions were introduced under level 3 of the lockdown last month, medical personnel complained about the surge in alcohol-related trauma cases, adding extra pressure on the healthcare system in the country.
Discovery Health chief executive officer, Dr Ryan Noach: “In the short term, we can understand why the government has chosen to do this. It is critical for us as a country that every single patient in need of a hospital bed or an ICU bed has access to one and this, based on the data that is available, does seem to free up hospital beds.”
Noach said that a more targeted plan was needed to eradicate the abuse of liquor.
“In the medium and longer-term, I am of the view that prohibition is not a solution to the alcohol-related issues. We need much broader and better education campaigns. We need societal understanding and ownership of the consequences of alcohol abuse.”