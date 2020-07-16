CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi

Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discrimination in the sport.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa said that it was committed to fixing the inequalities of the past and transforming cricket into a truly national sport.

In a statement released on Wednesday, CSA said: “We note the claims of discrimination and racism that have been made by current and former players and coaches, and we acknowledge that these are a part of the sport’s past, and sadly, its present.

“CSA, its board of directors and executive committee, reaffirm their support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and its relevance in South Africa and South African sport.”

CSA has also stood together with current and former players who lent their support to Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and BLM earlier this week.

Last week, after winning the one-day and T20 international Player of the Year at the CSA Awards, Ngidi suggested that he would raise the issue of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement with his teammates in the Proteas team. He was then criticised for his stance by former Proteas players Rudi Steyn, Pat Symcox, and Boeta Dippenaar. But a group of around 36 former players and coaches released a statement on Tuesday supporting Ngidi, and calling for change in South African cricket.

“CSA welcomes the statement of support for Lungi Ngidi’s BLM stance, made by 31 players and coaches, and the CSA Board and CSA Exco stand with this group, and every other cricket player, coach and fan that believes that there is no place for racism of any kind in cricket. CSA encourages more current and former players and coaches to do the same.”

The cricket body also made reference to their own Transformation Charter that “embodies a roadmap for the organisation and its component entities to structure and implement broad-based transformation initiatives as part of a process of reinvention, re-engineering, and re-organisation of the cricket system.”

Amidst criticism, CSA said that it would continue “to focus on the transformation of the sport at every level, and invested nearly R385 million in cricket transformation and development in the 2019/2020 financial year, and met its transformation targets at the development level in the 2019/2020 season.”

