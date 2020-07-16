Corruption case against Zandile Gumede, co-accused postponed to Sept

Zandile Gumede appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on charges linked to tender fraud valued at close to R400 million dating back to 2016.

DURBAN - The corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her several co-accused has been postponed to September.

It emerged in court on Thursday that the State has not completed its investigations into the matter after she was arrested over a year ago.

The State has requested a further postponement of its case against Gumede and her co-accused.

Senior State prosecutor Ashika Lucken said they still hadn't found some bank statements and cellphone records.

The court has given them six weeks to consolidate their investigations.

Gumede's lawyer Jay Naidoo accused the State of being ill-prepared and prematurely arresting his client.

“I’ve served notice on them that in the event that they don’t have all of that information and their investigations are not complete, we will be bringing an application in terms of section 342 for the matter to be struck off the roll until investigations are complete.”

Eyewitness News understands Gumede's co-accused, who include suspended city manager Sipho Nzuza, may also be looking to have the matter struck from the roll.

