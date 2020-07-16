Black Coffee & Euphonik overseas? What lockdown regulations mean for travel

Black Coffee and Euphonik both posted a few pictures of themselves in St Tropez, France, this week where they are both playing sets.

JOHANNESBURG - Social media has been abuzz - with a bit of uproar, even - over popular South African DJs Euphonik and Black Coffee partying it up overseas in the middle of lockdown. But, what do the regulations regulations say?

Black Coffee and Euphonik posted a few pictures of themselves travelling to and in St Tropez, France, this week where they are both playing sets.

According to regulations related to travel, travelling for leisure within South Africa (as well as overseas) is still not allowed. However, that doesn't mean all travel is suspended.

Regulations gazetted by Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi allow travel for, among other reasons, travel to places of work outside the country:

I, Dr Pakishe Aaron Motsoaledi, the Minister of Home Affairs, having issued Directions published in Government Gazette No. 43162, Government Notice No. 416 of 26 March 2020, as amended by Government Notice No. R. 518 of 9 May 2020, hereby, in terms of regulation 4(8), read with regulation 4(10) of the Regulations made in terms of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) and published in Government Gazette No. 43258, Government Notice No. 480 of 29 April 2020, as amended by Government Notice No. 608 of 28 May 2020, issue the Directions set out in the Schedule regarding temporary measures in respect of the entry into or exit from the Republic for emergency medical attention for a life-threatening condition, the evacuation of South African nationals to the Republic, the repatriation of foreign nationals to their countries of nationality or residence or the return of South African nationals to their place of employment or study outside of the Republic, as well as the extension of the validi period of an asylum seeker permit issued, and refugee status granted, in terms of the R gee Act, 1998 (Act No. 130 of 1998), in order to prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19 Aaron Motsoaledi

15.2 A South African citizen contemplated in regulation 41(2)(d) of the Regulations who, at own cost and subject to the capacity available on international flights permitted for evacuation and repatriation, intends to travel to his or her place of employment, study or residence outside of the Republic must provide the Department of Home Affairs, at least five working days in advance of the intended date of travel, with - (a) a copy of his or her valid South African passport; (b) a letter of confirmation of admissibility or the validity of the visa or permit, issued by the relevant diplomatic or consular mission or authority of the receiving country; (c) where transiting through another country, proof of permission to transit through such country; and (d) proof of the means of travel and the intended date of departure, which information may be authenticated by the Department when considering the request to leave the Republic. Government gazette

So, based on the above and whether or not the pair may have followed procedure, they aren't breaking any rules and are well within the law.

The Department of Transport was contacted to clarify on the travel regulations, but could not be reached for comment by the time of writing this article.