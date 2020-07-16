Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime

The National Director of Public Prosecutions opened a webinar session of the Attorneys General Alliance Africa on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said at times like these, the powers of authorities become more important when fighting COVID-19-related crimes.

Batohi opened a webinar session of the Attorneys General Alliance Africa on Thursday.

She was joined by legal representatives from Kenya and Zambia in the public webinar.

Batohi said COVID-19 or any emergency ccould not be an excuse not to prosecute crimes effectively.

“You do need to have emergency powers that are given to, for example, the police, and political executives should have more powers because you need to deal with these issues of a state of disaster as we have in South Africa.”

