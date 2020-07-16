31 officials, 15 prisoners have succumbed to COVID-19 since outbreak

CAPE TOWN – Fifteen prisoners and 31 Correctional Services Department officials have succumbed to COVID-19 since the outbreak in South Africa.

This week, the department has recorded more than 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which the bulk are officials.

"We have also recorded 2,235 recoveries, of which 1,231 cases are for inmates. Therefore, there are 239 active cases for inmates."

This was announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a briefing by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster on Wednesday.

The cluster provided clarity on the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.

